Police arrests three naxals in Sukma

Three naxals, two of them from Odisha, were arrested during a search operation in Chhattisgarh's insurgency-hit Sukma, police said on Tuesday.

The cadres were apprehended yesterday by a joint squad of Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) and district force from the forests under Pushpal police station area, a district police official told PTI.

Those arrested were identified as Kawasi Hadma (32) from Darbha area of Bastar district, and Ramnath Nag (21) and Buchha Dhurwa (24), both natives of Malkangiri in Odisha, he said.

According to him, the trio were active as jan-militia members - lower rung Maiosts, and were allegedly involved in the attack on a police party between Daldali and Tulsi villages of the region on March 28 this year.

They were produced before a court in Sukma yesterday which remanded them in judicial custody, the official said.