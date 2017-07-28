PM urges MPs to devote themselves for peoples' welfare

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday suggested that BJP MPs understand the changes taking place in modern-day politics and devote themselves for peoples' welfare.



"The Prime Minister advised them to understand the changes taking place in the country's political arena. He said that now there is tough political competition and therefore they, as people's representatives, should involve themselves more and more in carrying out various welfare measures for the people through pro-active interaction with various groups," said a BJP statement.



Modi's message came here at his meeting with MPs of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.



The meeting was in the series of Prime Minister holding discussions with party MPs in groups over breakfast.



Modi also guided them how they could further enhance the confidence among the masses about the welfare schemes and programmes of the government.



The meeting was attended among other by External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar who are MPs from Madhya Pradesh.



Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar was also present.



During the interaction, MPs from both the states apprised the Modi of the positive impact of his initiatives to transform the lives of farmers, poor and villagers and his impetus to welfare schemes for the poor in the past three years.



The MPs also forwarded some suggestions to the Prime Minister on the Crop Insurance Scheme, Mudra Yojana, Soil Health Card and other schemes.