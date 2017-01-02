PM 'threatening' the country and its people: Congress

Congress on Tuesday charged Prime Minister Narendra Modi with "trying to threaten" the country and its people when he gives speeches.



"If you see his (Modi) December 31 speech, it didn't look like as if he was the elected represenative of the people. It looked as if an agrressor was trying to threaten the country," Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari said.



"Have you ever seen such an aggressive Prime Minister who threatens the country and its people? The language used by the Prime Minister that money deposited in the accounts of poor should not be given to rich.



"Does he believe that every poor is a thief and that his account is on rent," asked Tewari.



"There are some parties who are trying to divide the country on the basis of religion, caste and now on the basis of rich and poor. He (Modi) can see the fault in others but does not have the courage to face himself in the mirror," he added.