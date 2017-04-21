PM Narendra Modi flags off first UDAN flight

To ease air connectivity between various remote and ‘unserved’ parts of the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday flagged off a flight from Shimla to Delhi under the 'UDAN' (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) scheme.

Flights on Kadapa-Hyderabad and the Nanded-Hyderabad sectors were also flagged off at the same time.

Under this programme, the government intends to connect 45 unserved and under-served airports across the country.

'UDAN' is a first-of-its-kind scheme to stimulate regional connectivity through a market-based mechanism," the PMO said in a tweet.

"To make air travel accessible to citizens in regionally important areas, the UDAN was launched in October 2016," the PMO said in another tweet.

Under the scheme, airfare for a 1-hour journey of approximately 500 kilometres on a fixed wing aircraft or for 30-minute journey on a helicopter would be capped at Rs. 2,500.

Of the 70 airports to be covered under the 27 proposals, 24 airports are in the west, 17 in north, 11 in south, 12 in east and 6 in north-eastern parts of the country.