PM Modi urges youth to vote in Punjab, Goa

As Punjab and Goa began voting on Saturday to decide on their next governments, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged everyone to cast their votes and the youths to exercise their rights as Indian citizens.

“Urging people of Punjab and Goa to turnout in record numbers and vote in the Assembly elections. I particularly urge my young friends to vote,” PM Modi tweeted.

While Goa has 11.08 lakh registered voters entitled to exercise their rights across 40 constituencies, Punjab will be voting for the 117 assembly seats.

The voting that commenced at 7 am in Goa and 8 am in Punjab will continue till the evening.