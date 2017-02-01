PM Modi to participate in Russian economic meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the St Petersburg International Economic Forum in Russia scheduled from June 1 to 3 as the 'Guest of Honour', sources said on Wednesday.

“This is to confirm that India has been invited as a Guest Country at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum which will be held in the city of St Petersburg, Russia from June 1 to 3, 2017," a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

“Other details of the Prime Minister's visit are being worked out, and we will announce them as and when they are finalized," the statement added.

Earlier this week, Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin, had said that Russia was assigning a high priority to PM Modi’s visit.

“We will carry out detailed preparations for the visit, in terms of both the bilateral aspect and the multilateral forum as a whole,” Peskov had said.

The forum is an annual Russian business event for the economic sector that witnesses more than 4,000 people from over 60 different countries every year.

The forum brings together the chief executives of major Russian and international companies, heads of state, political leaders, prime ministers, deputy prime ministers, departmental ministers, and governors.