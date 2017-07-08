PM Modi to open Himalayan meet in September

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate the Himalyan Meet 2017 in Dehradun on 9-10 September and take part in discussions on issues related to disaster management, impact of climate change and development of the local economy in the Himalayan states.

The meeting is scheduled to be held at the Forest Research Institute in Dehradun, Uttarakhand chief secretary S Ramaswamy gave details of the event and the preparations being undertaken in this regard.

Among the topics to be dwelt upon by experts and representatives of state governments are issues related to Himalayan resources, economy, water conservation, tourism, development model, migration, disaster management and climate change among other things.

Chief ministers of all Himalayan states are scheduled to take part in the meet. At the end of the meeting a Himalayan Declaration will be issued. The country’s top policy body NITI Aayog will be apprised of the outcome of the deliberations at the Himalayan Meet.