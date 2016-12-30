PM Modi to launch mobile app for digital transactions

To promote and make digital transactions easier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch a mobile app on Friday.



"I will launch a mobile app to enable easier digital payments and transactions. The app will immensely benefit our citizens," Modi said on his personal Twitter account.



"Will join #DigiDhanMela programme at the Talkatora Stadium in Delhi (on Friday) and extend support to the movement towards increased digital transactions."



The 'DigiDhan Abhiyan' aims to cover two lakh common service centres (CSCs) across rural areas and enable them to become digital financial education centres.



The CSCs will train people in various digital financial solutions and enable them to use various modes of electronic payment systems (EPS). The campaign also aims to sensitise merchants and vendors on the use of EPS.