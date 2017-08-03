PM Modi to address NDA MPs on Friday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address NDA MPs on Friday, ahead of the Vice President's election on Saturday.

According to party officials, apart from the 81 National Democratic Alliance Rajya Sabha and 337 Lok Sabha MPs, MPs of AIADMK, YSR Congress and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) will also be present.

The Prime Minister will also host a dinner. Twenty-one items including south Indian dishes have been ordered.

NDA nominee M. Venkaiah Naidu is contesting against opposition candidate Gopalkrishna Gandhi in the Vice President's election.