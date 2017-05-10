  1. Home
PM Modi speaks to new South Korean President

    May 11, 2017
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke with new South Korean President Moon Jae-in over phone and invited him to visit India.

"Just spoke with my friend President Moon Jae-in. Wished him every success and invited him to visit India soon. 'Together we succeed'," Modi tweeted.

Moon was sworn is as South Korea's new President on Wednesday after his victory in Tuesday's presidential election.

Moon succeeded Park Geun-hye, who was removed by a Constitutional Court on March 10, over a series of corruption allegations.
 

