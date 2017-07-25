PM Modi reviews flood situation in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday took stock of the flood situation in Gujarat with Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and other senior officials of the state administration.

Earlier in the day, Modi conducted an aerial survey of the flood situation in the northern region of the state, the worst hit by floods.

The PM’s visit to the state came amid ongoing rescue operations by the Air Force, Army and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

Torrential rains in north Gujarat have caused flood in Banaskantha and Patan districts.

Dantiwada and Sipu dams are overflowing, and due to the release of water from the dams, people living in low-lying areas have been shifted to safer places, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had said while reviewing the situation with top officials on Monday.

According to reports, over 25,000 people were shifted, mostly in Banaskantha, Gujarat, as the district faced its worst floods in recent years. A high alert has been sounded as more than 20 highways of the state have been submerged.

In all, entire Gujarat has registered 534 mm of rain, which is 66 per cent of its total usual seasonal average of 810 mm. Several villages have been marooned and roads washed away.

(With inputs from agencies)