PM Modi pulls up MPs, MLAs for Presidential poll goof-ups

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed his unhappiness over the manner in which a large number of BJP MPs and MLAs goofed up while casting their ballot during the recent presidential elections resulting in their votes being invalidated.

Modi’s angry outburst at his party's central and state legislators came during the parliamentary party meeting of the BJP here which was chaired by him and attended by party members from both Houses of Parliament, including Union ministers.

Modi told the party MPs how a large number of their votes were nullified during counting after it was found that they were not cast as per laid-down procedures.

In his hard-hitting criticism of the party MPs and state legislators, the Prime Minister accused them of belying the expectations of their respective constituencies who voted them to the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabhas in the state. It was pointed out that no less than 21 of the 77 cancelled votes were of BJP MPs.

Seeking to further pin down party MPs on the issue, Modi told them that cancellation of the votes took place despite the fact that at an NDA meeting a day before the polling it was explained in detail how to cast votes during the presidential election.

Earlier, the Prime Minister also reportedly took strong exception to the alleged poor attendance of the party MPs during the Parliament session. He told the members that he was far from satisfied with the attendance of BJP MPs, especially in the Rajya Sabha.

Modi is learnt to have told the party MPs that there was an urgent need to address the issue of poor attendance during Parliament proceedings.

He is also learnt to have said that henceforth he would keep a track of the members’ whereabouts and not hesitate to call them up at any time of the day to quiz them on the ongoing proceedings of their respective Houses of Parliament.