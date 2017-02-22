  1. Home
PM Modi 'misleading' country's youth, says Lalu Yadav 

    PTI | Amethi

    February 22, 2017 | 05:42 AM

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Tuesday claimed that Narendra Modi is "not suitable" for the Prime Minister's post and is "misleading" the country's youth.

"Modi is misleading the youths in different ways and he is not suitable for the post of the Prime Minister," he alleged while canvassing for Vinod Mishra, the Congress candidate for Tiloi Assembly seat, at a public meeting in Jaitpur here.

The former Bihar chief minister also claimed that the Congress-Samajwadi Party alliance will come to power in Uttar Pradesh.

Polling will be held in Amethi on February 27, in the fifth of the seven-phase Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

