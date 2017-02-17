PM Modi makes empty promises, says Rahul

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi on Friday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said PM Modi has made empty promises.

"PM Modi makes empty promises and government is not doing enough for farmers,” Rahul said while addressing an election rally in Rae Bareilly.

The Congress vice president said that two crore farmers have asked PM Modi to waive their loans, but there was no response from him and he didn’t speak about loans, about farmers.

“They (BJP) has promised they’ll waive off farmers’ loans. Congress had waived Rs.70,000 crore of farmers’ loans when it was in Centre, not UP. Modi can waive off loans in 15 minutes but no one does it,” he said.

“Modi had promised Varanasi about cleaning up the city, providing free internet, but hasn’t delivered,” he said and added that relationships aren’t made that way.

Priyanka joined her brother Rahul in Rae Bareli, a parliamentary seat held by her mother Sonia, and earlier by her grandmother and former prime minister Indira Gandhi.

Rahul and Priyanka are scheduled to hold multiple election rallies in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathgaon Maharajganj districts on Friday.

Rae Bareli accounts for five assembly seats and goes to vote on February 23, the fourth of seven phases of polling in the state.