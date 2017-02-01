PM Modi lauds Jaitley, calls budget ‘uttam’ 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday appreciated Finance Minister Arun Jaitley for presenting an 'Uttam' Budget that will empower the poor.

“The FM has presented an 'Uttam' Budget, devoted to strengthening the hands of the poor. This Budget is yet again devoted to the well-being of the villages, farmers and the poor,” Modi tweeted.

Modi hailed the budget for giving special emphasis on women empowerment.

He also said the merger of the Railway Budget with the Union Budget 2017-18 will give an impetus to the transport sector's growth.

"The aim of the government was to double the income of farmers," he said.