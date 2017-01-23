Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday gave away National Bravery Awards to 25 young children in New Delhi and motivated them to lead a better and successful life.

“What you all have done does not only show how brave you are, but also explains your determination. And that saved someone’s life,” the prime minister said.

“Take this as a beginning, this is not the destination,” he added.

Twenty five children, including 12 girls and 13 boys, were given the National Bravery Awards 2016. Four of the awards have been given posthumously.

The coveted Bharat Award has been conferred on eight-year-old Late Km Tarh Peeju of Arunachal Pradesh, who sacrificed her life in an attempt to save two of her friends from drowning.

Eligible awardees will be granted financial assistance until they complete their schooling. Some state governments will also provide financial assistance to them.