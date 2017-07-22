PM Modi expresses grief over death of 9 pilgrims in Udaipur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturady expressed grief over the loss of lives in an accident in Udaipur in Rajasthan.



Nine people were killed and 22 injured when a vehicle carrying pilgrims from Gujarat met with accident in Udaipur on Saturday.



"PM@narendramodi expressed grief on the loss of lives due to the accident in Udaipur. He extends condolences to the families of the deceased," the PMO tweeted.



"PM @narendramodi wished a speedy recovery to those injured in the accident in Udaipur," it added.