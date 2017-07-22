  1. Home
PM Modi expresses grief over death of 9 pilgrims in Udaipur

    July 22, 2017 | 02:36 PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturady expressed grief over the loss of lives in an accident in Udaipur in Rajasthan.

Nine people were killed and 22 injured when a vehicle carrying pilgrims from Gujarat met with accident in Udaipur on Saturday.

"PM@narendramodi expressed grief on the loss of lives due to the accident in Udaipur. He extends condolences to the families of the deceased," the PMO tweeted.

"PM @narendramodi wished a speedy recovery to those injured in the accident in Udaipur," it added.

