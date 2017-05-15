PM Modi expresses concern over condition of rivers in India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed concern over the condition of rivers in the country and said there are many rivers which have no water.

"Many rivers in the country are on the map but do not have any water in them," Modi said while addressing a gathering to mark the conclusion of 'Namami Devi Narmade Sewa Yatra' in Madhya Pradesh.

"I congratulate you all from the bottom of my heart. While the yatra ends here, but it’s time to begin the yagya. It’s now time to rejuvenate the Narmada. Narmade Sarvade," the prime minister added.

"People have laid down their lives for this nation. Can we not pledge to do our bit for our country?," he said, adding, "Let’s pledge to make a new India by 2022. Let’s come together like we did for the freedom struggle."

Lauding the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government for taking up the campaign to conserve one of the country's major lifelines, Modi said the Narmada conservation roadmap prepared by the state is a "perfect document for future vision".

"The document was sent to me in advance and I had gone through it. It has the details of what is to be done, by whom, and at what time. In my opinion, it is perfect document for future vision," he said.

The Narmada river conservation awareness campaign was launched on December 11, 2016 and will conclude on Monday. The yatra has covered a distance of 3,344 km and passing through over 1,100 villages and towns.

"Narmada Seva Yatra is an excellent mass movement to protect the Narmada & conveys a larger message of saving the environment as well," Modi had tweeted on Sunday.

