PM Modi departs from Sri Lanka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday departed from Sri Lanka after the conclusion of his two-day visit.



"Thank you Sri Lanka! This was a memorable visit, in which I got to take part in various programmes including Vesak Day celebrations," Modi tweeted.



In a separate tweet, he thanked Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, the government and "warm-hearted citizens of Sri Lanka" for their hospitality.



Earlier in the day, Modi was the chief guest at the inauguration of the UN-recognised 14th International Vesak Day meant to mark the birth, enlightenment and passing away of Lord Buddha.



He also addressed a public rally attended by Indian-origin Tamil tea plantation workers in Dickoya in Sri Lanka's central hill district.



He inaugurated a multi-speciality India-funded hospital at Dickoya and unveiled a plaque commemorating the foundation laying of the Faculty of Kandyan Dance at the Sri Lankan International Buddhist Academy in Kandy.



He also visited the historic Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic in Kandy.



Modi arrived in Sri Lanka at the invitation of President Sirisena. This was his second visit to the Indian Ocean island nation as Prime Minister after his visit in March 2015.