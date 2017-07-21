PM Modi congratulates Ram Nath Kovind on being sworn in as President

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated Ram Nath Kovind on being sworn in as the President.



Kovind was on Tuesday sworn-in as the 14th president of India.



"Very inspiring address by President Kovind, which beautifully summed up the essence of India's strengths, democracy & diversity," Modi said in a tweet.



"Congratulations to Shri Ram Nath Kovind ji on taking oath as the President of India," the prime minister said.



Kovind was sworn in by Chief Justice of India J S Khehar in the Central Hall of Parliament.