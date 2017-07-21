  1. Home
  2. India

PM Modi congratulates Ram Nath Kovind on being sworn in as President

  • PTI

    PTI | New Delhi

    July 25, 2017 | 01:46 PM
Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (PHOTO: PIB)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated Ram Nath Kovind on being sworn in as the President.

Kovind was on Tuesday sworn-in as the 14th president of India.

"Very inspiring address by President Kovind, which beautifully summed up the essence of India's strengths, democracy & diversity," Modi said in a tweet.

"Congratulations to Shri Ram Nath Kovind ji on taking oath as the President of India," the prime minister said.

Kovind was sworn in by Chief Justice of India J S Khehar in the Central Hall of Parliament.

TAGS :

Copyright © 2016 The Statesman Limited. All Rights Reserved.