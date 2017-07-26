PM Modi congratulates Nitish for his 'fight against corruption'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated Nitish Kumar for "joining in the fight against corruption" by quitting as Bihar Chief Minister, within minutes of the latter putting in his papers.

In tweets, Modi said: "Many, many congratulations to Nitish Kumar for joining in the fight against corruption. The country's 125 crore citizens welcome and support his move for honesty."

He said that for the sake of Bihar's bright future, "it is the need of the hour for parties to rise above political differences and fight unitedly against corruption".