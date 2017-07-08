  1. Home
PM Modi condoles deaths of Amarnath yatris

    IANS | New Delhi

    July 16, 2017 | 05:15 PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the deaths of Amarnath Yatris in a bus accident in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Extremely pained by the loss of lives of Amarnath Yatris due to a bus accident in J&K. My thoughts are with the families of the deceased," Modi tweeted.

"I pray that those injured in the bus accident in J&K recover soon." 

At least 16 pilgrims on their way to the Amarnath shrine were killed and 20 others injured on Sunday when a bus carrying them plunged into a gorge near Banihal town in Ramban district.

