PM Modi condoles deaths of Amarnath yatris

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the deaths of Amarnath Yatris in a bus accident in Jammu and Kashmir.



"Extremely pained by the loss of lives of Amarnath Yatris due to a bus accident in J&K. My thoughts are with the families of the deceased," Modi tweeted.



"I pray that those injured in the bus accident in J&K recover soon."



At least 16 pilgrims on their way to the Amarnath shrine were killed and 20 others injured on Sunday when a bus carrying them plunged into a gorge near Banihal town in Ramban district.