PM Modi announces Rs.2 lakh ex gratia to kin of Bharatpur victims

    New Delhi

    May 11, 2017
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced an ex gratia of Rs.2 lakh each for the families of those killed in a wall collapse in a marriage hall in Bharatpur in Rajasthan.

Expressing his condolences, Modi said: "I am pained beyond words... My thoughts are with the families of the deceased. I hope the injured recover soon."

He also announced Rs 50,000 for those seriously injured in the incident.

At least 22 persons were killed and 30 injured when the wall of a marriage hall collapsed in Bharatpur district late on Wednesday.

