PM fulfilled his promise to bring transparency: Amit Shah

BJP President Amit Shah lauded the Union Budget 2017-18 presented in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi has fulfilled his promise of bringing in transparency in politics by reducing cash donation to political parties to Rs. 2,000.



"Modi has fulfilled his promise made in 2014 to bring in transparency in politics. Cash donation to political parties has been reduced to Rs 2,000 from Rs 20,000. This is the beginning of a new era. I want to congratulate Modi for this," the Bharatiya Janata Party chief said.



"This budget is women and poor-friendly. For farmers, there is a significant increase in allocation in the total amount of loans, which has been expanded up to Rs 10 lakh crore."



"This is a significant step. This will help in doubling the income of the farmers," Shah said.



"Almost doubling the PM Fasal Bima Yojana is a very good step. It will build a platform for the farmers to get good price. There has been a boost to micro-irrigation as well.



"By increasing the allocation of Mudra Yojana to Rs 2.44 lakh crore, it would boost employment generation for the unemployed youth. Two new AIIMS would also come up in Jharkhand and Gujarat," said Shah.