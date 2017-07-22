Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna were overwhelmed as they were presented the copies of pictorial book ‘President Pranab Mukherjee – A Statesman’ at the Patanjali Yogpeet in Haridwar on Saturday.

Published by The Statesman, the book was officially released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on 2 July this year.

The Statesman Group’s Vice President (Marketing) Vipin Kharbanda presented a copy each to Baba Ramdev and his close aide Acharya Balkrishna. Vipin said, “Both showed keen interest in the pictorial book and enquired about many photographs. Their response was warm and overwhelming.”

The book is a 340-page photo essay, capturing moments from the Presidency of Pranab Mukherjee. The photo essay was curated and photographed by Varun Joshi. Besides the photographs taken by Joshi, as he shadowed the President over several months, the book also draws on the archives of Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The 566 photographs in the book — 460 taken by The Statesman and 106 drawn from Rashtrapati Bhavan archives — comprehensively cover Mukherjee’s Presidency and document his various roles. It showcases the First Citizen as a thought-leader and patron of educational institutions and the arts, as the country’s face to the world and as the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.

The photographs — including some outstanding portraits — are interspersed with some of the President’s profound thoughts.

“President Pranab Mukhejee – A Statesman” is a comprehensive photographic record of the India’s 13th Head of State.