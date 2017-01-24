PETA India responds to Kamal Haasan's dare on rodeos

PETA India on Tuesday responded to actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan's dare to ban bull riding rodeos in Donald Trump-led US, saying the animal rights organisation helps animals only in India.



Kamal, who feels Jallikattu -- the ancient bull-taming sport in Tamil Nadu -- should not be banned but regulated, recently told PETA in a tweet: "PETA go ban bull riding rodeos in Mr Trump's US. You're not qualified to tackle our bulls. Empires have been made to quit India."



In response to this, Poorva Joshipura, PETA India CEO, said in a statement: "People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India, as is indicated by its name, helps animals in India only and is an Indian entity."



PETA US, on the other hand, has been working to stop animal abuse in the United States since 1980, where bull fighting is illegal and cruel activities associated with the rodeo, which Kamal refers to, are also against the law in many states, the PETA CEO added.



"The rodeo is further prohibited in the United Kingdom, The Netherlands, and elsewhere. Spanish supporters of another organisation, PETA Europe, have made bull fights in many areas of Spain illegal," added Joshipura.



On Tuesday, Kamal held a press conference at his residence and told the media that the agitation against the ban on Jallikattu is nothing but a symbol of discontent and anger among people.