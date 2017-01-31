People's trust in media vital: Press Council

People's trust in the media is vital. If that is lost, credibility of journalists will diminish, Press Council of India Chairman Justice Chandramauli Kumar Prasad said on Tuesday.



Prasad was speaking at a seminar here on "paid news".



Alluding to a meeting he had with some newspaper owners who told him how their business was losing out for lack of funds, Prasad said: "In newspapers there must be an independent editor. Failure of editorship will harm the reputation of the media."



He said the number of good editors was on the decline in India. "A majority of journalists in India are good, honest and upright. However, most media remain silent about paid news."



He said if any media organisation was not getting its share of government advertisements, they could seek the Press Council's help.



"The PCI is for the freedom of media and honest journalism," he added.



Tripura Governor Tathagata Roy said blackmailing and concealment of news must come under the purview of "paid news".



"Journalism must be conscious driven and news and views must not be mixed up," he added.



PCI member Krishna Prasad said US President Donald Trump described journalists as "the most dishonest human beings on earth" while Union Minister V.K. Singh said they were "presstitutes" and Prime Minister Narendra Modi described them as "news traders".



"Most of us, journalists, should not accept these comments. We should focus on the truth. Name the person involved in any affair with courage," Prasad added.



PCI member Ravindra Kumar complained that a section of journalists was running after gifts and favours.



The seminar was organised jointly by the PCI and Tripura unit of Indian Journalists Union.