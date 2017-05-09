Pelosi-led US delegation reaches Dharamshala to meet Dalai Lama

A high-level US delegation led by Democratic Party leader in the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, arrived at Dharamshala on Tuesday.

The delegation is on a two-day visit to meet Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, and office-holders in the McLeodganj-based Tibetan government-in-exile.

Officials of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) or Tibetan government-in-exile received the delegation at Gaggal Airport in Kangra district.

The eight-member bipartisan delegation comprises representatives Jim Sensenbrenner, Eliot Engel, Jim McGovern, Betty McCollum, Judy Chu, Joyce Beatty and Pramila Jayapal.

During the two day visit, the delegation will meet Dalai Lama and Tibetan government-in-exile President Lobsang Sangay.

The CTA will organise a public felicitation function, which will be attended by the Dalai Lama, in honour of the US delegation at Tsuglakhang temple in McLeodganj. Pelosi is a long-time supporter of the Tibetan cause and it’s her second visit to Dharamshala.