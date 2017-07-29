Patna HC dismisses PILs against Nitish Kumar government

In a major relief for Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the Patna High Court on Monday dismissed two PILs challenging the formation of the new BJP-JD(U) alliance government in the state.

A division bench comprising of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice A K Upadhyay had heard the matter on Friday and adjourned it till Monday.

Of the two PILs, one has been filed by RJD MLAs Saroj Yadav and Chandan Verma while the second by Jitendra Kumar who is a member of the Samajwadi Party.

The petitions sought the court's order for issuance of a direction to invite the leader of the single largest party, which is the RJD to form government in the state.

Principal Additional Advocate General Lalit Kishore and Additional Solicitor General S D Sanjay termed the PILs as “frivolous”.

Nitish Kumar won the Bihar trust vote with 131 MLAs for and 108 against the motion on Friday.

Kumar had on July 27 dumped his former coalition partners, the RJD and Congress, to join hands with the BJP, a former ally with which he ran a previous coalition government till 2013.

