Parliament panel on external affairs visits Leh

The Parliamentary Committee on External Affairs, headed by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, visited Leh in Jammu and Kashmir where army officials briefed them about the security situation in the region.



"The committee, comprising five Members of Parliament under the chairmanship of Shashi Tharoor visited Fire and Fury Corps, Leh yesterday on a study tour," a defence spokesman said here on Sunday.



The Committee members were welcomed by Major General A S Chowdhry and senior officers of the Fire and Fury Corps, the spokesman said.



The Parliamentary Committee was briefed about the security situation and dynamics in the region, he added.