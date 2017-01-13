'Pari-war' continues as EC reserves order on Samajwadi Party symbol

The Election Commission of India on Friday reserved its order in the Samajwadi Party's symbol case and said it will decide which group will get the party symbol.

The poll panel was hearing claims by the party’s two factions over its name and symbol – a bicycle and the hearing lasted for more than four hours.

The Election Commission had summoned both the groups -- one led by party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and the other by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.

On January 5, the EC had asked the party factions to prove their strength in terms of support from MLAs, MPs and MLCs by submitting signed affidavits.

The poll panel had also asked both the camps to make statements about each other’s representation.

Mulayam had requested his son to withdraw his faction’s representation to the commission.

On January 7, Akhilesh Yadav had submitted affidavits to the poll monitor, saying he had the support of over 90 per cent of SP members.