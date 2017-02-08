Panneerselvam is a traitor, says Sasikala

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala on Wednesday called Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam a “traitor” and said that “betrayal has never won”.



"Neither AIADMK nor me will be cowed down. Nobody has the power to split or divide us… betrayal has never won," Sasikala told a gathering of around 129 legislators of the party in a personal interaction.



Sasikala had earlier said that DMK was behind Panneerselvam's action citing the bonhomie between him and DMK's Working President MK Stalin in the Assembly.



Sasikala dismissed Panneerselvam's charge that he was forced to quit and threatened and said Panneerselvam was prompted by DMK to level the charge.



On Tuesday night Panneerselvam made a dramatic statement that he was forced to resign as the Chief Minister.