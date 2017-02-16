Panneerselvam camp leaders to meet EC officials

As Tamil Nadu Governor C Vidyasagar Rao invited E Palaniswami to take oath as the new Chief Minister, an AIADMK lawmaker from O Panneerselvam's camp said they will meet Election Commission officials in Delhi on Thursday.

AIADMK lawmaker K Pandiarajan told the media here that leaders from the camp of outgoing Chief Minister Panneerselvam will press their point before the poll panel that the election of Sasikala as party General Secretary is "void".

According to them, the AIADMK General Secretary is to be elected by party cadres in an election whereas Sasikala was elected at a meeting of the General Council.

Palaniswami, who belongs to the AIADMK camp led by now-jailed party General Secretary V K Sasikala, will take oath on Thursday evening, the Raj Bhavan said. Palaniswami will have to prove his majority in the assembly within 15 days.