Panneerselvam camp appoints Semmalai as AIADMK whip

The O Panneerselvam camp has appointed sitting MLA Semmalai as the party whip and sent a letter to the Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal to this effect.



AIADMK Presidium Chairman E Madhusudhanan and AIADMK Treasurer O Panneerselvam in the letter said they have appointed S Semmalai as the party whip, prior to the motion of confidence in the Tamil Nadu Assembly.



As per AIADMK party rules and regulations, in the absence of the General Secretary, party functionaries appointed by the previous General Secretary shall perform these functions



"As such we are herewith submitting the name of S Semmalai for your acceptance and orders urgently," the letter said.



"We also request the same may be forwarded to the Government and the approval thereafter be obtained urgently", the letter, signed by Panneerselvam and Madhusudhanan said.