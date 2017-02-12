Panneerselvam, Palanisamy to meet TN Governor

Tamil Nadu acting Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and the chief minister-aspirant, Public Works Minister Edapadi K. Palanisamy, are to call on Tamil Nadu Governor C Vidyasagar Rao.



According to an official in Raj Bhavan, Rao will meet Palanisamy at 7.30pm.



The governor will meet Panneerselvam at 8.30pm.



Each can take nine other persons along with them, the official added.



Palanisamy, who was elected as AIADMK's leader of legislature party, is expected to stress upon Rao to invite him to form the government.