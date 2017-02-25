Panel set up to zero in UGC chief

The Ministry of Human Resource Development has constituted a search-cum-selection committee for appointing a new chairman for the University Grants Commission, the regulator for higher educational institutions and universities. The committee is tasked with seeking nominations for selection of the new chairman of UGC.

According to a notice issued by UGC, eminent persons with substantial experience in academics, governance and professional management with proven track record of dynamic, idea-centric leadership in institution-building can be nominated for the post.

The government is reportedly unhappy over the performance of the UGC and is keen on appointing a new UGC chairman soon after the incumbent, Ved Prakash, completes his tenure on 23 April 2017.

Prakash was appointed on 18 January 2013, as UGC chairman with a condition that his tenure would be for five years or till he attained 65 years, whichever was earlier.

India has 759 universities which include 239 private, 47 Central universities, 350 state universities and 123 deemed-to-be universities.

For private universities, the UGC approves courses but does not have direct control of its institutes, while for Central universities, the UGC funds and approves courses. State universities get central assistance through the UGC, for which the Commission also sets rules and approves courses.