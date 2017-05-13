Palestine President to come on 4-day India visit

India on Saturday reiterated its "political support" to the Palestinian cause ahead of it President Mahmoud Abbas's arrival on a four-day state visit during which a number of agreements are due to be signed.

Abbas, who arrives on Sunday, will be on his third state visit to India after 2008 and 2012. His visit comes after President Pranab Mukherjee visited Palestine in October 2015 and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj's visit in January 2016.

According to sources, Abbas will be accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister Ziad Abu Amr, Foreign Minister Riad Malki, Diplomatic Advisor Majdi Khaldi, Presidency Spokesperson Nabil Aburdeineh and Palestine's Chief Judge Mahmoud Habbash.

Abbas will call on Mukherjee and hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

Vice President Hamid Ansari and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj will also call on him.

At least six to seven agreements in different fields are likely to be signed following Tuesday's talks, according to informed sources.

During the visit, Abbas will visit the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) in Noida on Monday to build on the cooperation between Palestine and India on a technology park being built in Palestine by Indian IT companies with support from the Indian government.



He will also deliver an address at the Islamic Cultural Centre here.

The Palestinian President is also likely to meet leaders of various political leaders, including Congress President Sonia Gandhi.

"India and Palestine enjoy historically close and friendly ties," the External Affairs Ministry said in a statement.

"Apart from the political support to the Palestinian cause, India continues to support developmental projects in Palestine by extending technical and financial assistance," it said.

"The visit will provide an opportunity for reviewing the entire gamut of bilateral relations, the Middle East peace process, regional and international issues."