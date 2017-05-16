Palestine President Abbas receives ceremonial reception

Palestine President Mahmoud Abbas, who was welcomed by President Pranab Mukherjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, received ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan on Tuesday morning.

Abbas is a four-day state visit to India from 14 May at the invitation of President Pranab Mukherjee.

This is the fifth visit and third state visit to India by President Abbas.

A number of MoUs on cooperation in various areas are expected to be signed during the visit.

President Abbas on Monday visited the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) in Noida to forge cooperation between Palestine - India Techno Park being built by India in Palestine and Indian IT industry.

President Mukherjee will host a banquet in honour of his Palestinian counterpart.

Vice-President Hamid Ansari, and Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj will call on President Abbas during his stay in Delhi.

