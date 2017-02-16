Palaniswami takes oath as Tamil Nadu CM

Loyalist of jailed AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala, E Palaniswami was on Thursday sworn in as the new Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, bringing an end to weeks of political turmoil.

The AIADMK Legislature Party Leader, Palaniswami will retain most of the ministers from outgoing Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam's cabinet in his 31-member ministry.

Among others, Palaniswami will hold portfolios of Home and Finance, besides Public Works, Highways and Minor Ports, which he had managed as a minister in the Jayalalithaa and Panneerselvam cabinets, sources said.

Governor C Vidyasagar Rao had invited Palaniswami, 64, earlier elected by AIADMK MLAs backing Sasikala as their legislature party leader, to form a ministry "at the earliest" and win a trust vote within 15 days.

The move came a day after Palaniswami met the Governor and submitted a list of legislators backing him.

The Governor's invitation set off celebrations in the Sasikala camp even as outgoing acting Chief Minister O Panneerselvam pledged to continue his fight against "one family" taking over the AIADMK.

Panneerselvam said people were angry that a new government was being formed with the support of legislators who, he said, were held for days in captivity at a resort near here.

