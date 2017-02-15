Palanisamy meets Governor, stakes claim to form govt

AIADMK's legislature party leader Edapadi K. Palanisamy on Wednesday evening met Tamil Nadu Governor C. Vidyasagar Rao with a list of legislators supporting him and staked claim to form the government, a party leader said.



Addressing reporters after the Governor met Palanisamy and others, Fisheries Minister Jayakumar said: "We have submitted to the Governor the list of legislators supporting Palanisamy. We also requested Rao to call Palanisamy to form the government."



Palanisamy is part of AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala camp.



According to Jayakumar, the Governor listened to them and said necessary action would be taken.



The Governor later met the rival party faction of acting Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam.