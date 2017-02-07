Pakistani woman intruder shot dead in Punjab

Border Security Force (BSF) troopers shot dead an intruder from Pakistan early on Monday in Punjab's frontier district of Gurdaspur, a BSF official said.



The intruder, a woman, was shot dead near pillar 15/3 of the Barial border out post (BoP), the Border Security Force official added.



He said that the incident took place around 3 a.m., when the troopers noticed movement inside the Indian territory.



The intruder kept moving towards the border fence and did not stop despite warnings, the official added.



Security along the 553-km long International Border (IB) between the two countries in Punjab, is always on high alert.