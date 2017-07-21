Pakistani troops violate ceasefire along LoC

Pakistani troops on Friday violated ceasefire along the Line of Control in Naugam sector for the third consecutive day and in Keran sector but there were no casualties in the unprovoked firing from across the LoC.

An army official said the Indian Army is retaliating to the Pakistani aggression in equal measure.

"Pakistani troops violated ceasefire again in Naugam sector today by unprovoked firing towards our posts," he said.

The official said the Pakistani troops also violated ceasefire in Keran sector of Kupwara.

This is the third ceasefire violation in Naugam sector within 24 hours.

An Army jawan was killed in the ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Naugam sector on Wednesday.

Pakistan has violated ceasefire in north Kashmir six times in the last nine days.

On July 12, two soldiers - Lance Naik Ranjit Singh and Rifleman Satish Bhagat - were killed when they were targeted by Pakistani troops while manning forward posts in Keran sector of Kupwara district.

Another jawan was injured when Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked firing in Kamalkote area of Uri sector in Baramulla district.