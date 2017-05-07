Pakistani shelling at LoC, India retaliates

The Pakistan army resorted to heavy shelling and firing at the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri and Poonch districts on Saturday, to which the Indian Army has "strongly retaliated", officials said.



"Pakistan army resorted to unprovoked shelling and firing at Indian positions in Rajouri and Poonch sectors of the LoC," Defence Ministry sources said.



"Pakistan ceasefire violation started at 1.30 pm at both these places. They are using small arms, automatics and mortars. Indian positions have effectively and strongly retaliated at both these places," the sources said.



"Shelling and firing exchanges were continuing at both places when last reports came," the sources added.