  1. Home
  2. India

Pakistani Army violates ceasefire in J-K's Poonch district

  • IANS

    IANS | Jammu

    May 3, 2017 | 11:35 AM
Pakistan, Army, ceasefire, Jammu, Kashmir, Poonch

(Photo: Facebook)

The Pakistani Army again violated the ceasefire on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Wednesday, triggering a retaliation from the Indian Army.

Defence sources said the Pakistani Army resorted to unprovoked firing at Indian positions on the LoC around 3 a.m. 

"Indian troops retaliated effectively. Intermittent firing exchanges continued between the two sides till 7 a.m.," the sources added.

Wednesday's ceasefire violation on the LoC in Poonch by Pakistan has come two days after a Pakistani Border Action Team (BAT) supported by cover fire from Pakistan posts killed and mutilated two Indian security personnel in Krishna Ghati sector of the same district.

TAGS :

THE STATESMAN PULSE

Do you think Delhi Daredevils can still qualify for the Playoffs?

Thank you for voting!

Copyright © 2016 The Statesman Limited. All Rights Reserved.