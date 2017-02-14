Pakistani Army violates ceasefire in J-K's Poonch district

The Pakistani Army again violated the ceasefire on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Wednesday, triggering a retaliation from the Indian Army.

Defence sources said the Pakistani Army resorted to unprovoked firing at Indian positions on the LoC around 3 a.m.

"Indian troops retaliated effectively. Intermittent firing exchanges continued between the two sides till 7 a.m.," the sources added.

Wednesday's ceasefire violation on the LoC in Poonch by Pakistan has come two days after a Pakistani Border Action Team (BAT) supported by cover fire from Pakistan posts killed and mutilated two Indian security personnel in Krishna Ghati sector of the same district.