Pakistan summons Indian envoy over border tensions

Pakistan summoned on Thursday the Indian Deputy High Commissioner for a second consecutive day and lodged a formal protest over ceasefire violations in Jammu and Kashmir resulting in the killing of two civilians.

The Director General of South Asia at the Foreign Ministry, who summoned the Indian diplomat, condemned the "unprovoked ceasefire violations" by the Indian Army in Nikial and Nezapir sectors along the Line of Control (LoC) on Wednesday, the Foreign Ministry said.

"Despite calls for restraint, India continues to indulge in ceasefire violations. In 2017 to date, Indian forces have carried out 594 ceasefire violations along the LoC and international border," the statement said.

"The deliberate targeting of civilians is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity and international human rights and humanitarian laws," the Indian diplomat was told.

The Director General also urged India to respect the 2003 ceasefire pact and investigate the incidents of truce violations.

Pakistan and India had declared a ceasefire along the LoC, the de facto border which divides Kashmir between them.

On Wednesday too, the Indian diplomat was summoned to the ministry and was told that India should permit the UN Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan to play its mandated role in Jammu and Kashmir.

