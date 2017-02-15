Pakistan summons Indian Deputy HC over ceasefire violations

Pakistan on Thursday summoned the Indian Deputy High Commissioner in Islamabad over fresh ceasefire violations on the Line of Control, that it said has left one Pakistani civilian dead and two others injured.

The Foreign Office said in a statement that Director General Mohammad Faisal (South Asia and Saarc Desk), summoned Deputy High Commissioner J.P. Singh and condemned the "unprovoked" ceasefire violation by Indian forces on the intervening night of May 10 and 11 in Tandar, Subzkot, Khuiratta, Baroh, Bagsar, Khanjar sectors.

The Indian envoy was conveyed that "deliberate" targeting of civilians was condemnable and contrary to international human rights and laws.

The Indian side was urged to respect the 2003 Ceasefire and probe the incident and maintain peace on the LoC.

The summoning comes as India has decided to put all bilateral engagements with Pakistan on hold after alleged Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on spying charges.

Tensions escalated after two Indian soldiers were killed and their bodies mutilated in unprovoked firing by Pakistan on May 1 on the LoC.

Last week, India summoned Pakistan High Commissioner Abdul Basit and demanded action against Pakistani soldiers and commanders responsible for the beheading of the two security force personnel.