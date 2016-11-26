Pakistani and Indian military officials have spoken over a hotline to reduce tensions after New Delhi accused Pakistani troops of mutilating the bodies of two of its soldiers, the Pakistani military said on Tuesday.



"A local commanders' level hotline contact was established at Rawlakot-Poonch sector on LoC (Line of Control) last night between the Pakistan and Indian Army authorities," Xinhua news agency quoted the Pakistan Army as saying.



"The Indian counterpart was told that there has been no CFV (ceasefire violation) from Pakistan side nor mutilation of Indian soldiers' bodies," a statement from the Army's Inter-Services Public Relations said.



The statement said the Indian authorities were told there was "unnecessary media hype" following the allegations against the Pakistani military.



"Pakistan remains fully committed to maintaining peace and tranquility along the LoC and expects same from other side and hopes prudence is exercised and no steps are taken that may lead to vitiating the environment and affect peace along the LoC," the statement said.



A routine Director General Military Operations level hotline was likely later on Tuesday, the Pakistan Army said.



Indian officials said on Monday that an Army soldier and a BSF trooper were killed and "mutilated" on the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir by Pakistani forces at Krishna Ghati sector.