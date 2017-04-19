Pakistan captures 23 Indian fishermen off Gujarat coast

The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) has apprehended 23 Indian fishermen and seized their four boats off the Gujarat coast, according to an official of the National Fishworkers' Forum.

The fishermen had sailed from Porbandar a few days ago and were apprehended by the PMSA near the International Maritime Border Line (IMBL), Forum secretary Manish Lodhari told PTI.

"We have learnt that at least 23 fishermen on four boats were apprehended by the PMSA near Jakhau and they were being taken to Karachi," Lodhari said.

Porbandar-based National Fishworkers' Forum (NFF) is the only national federation of small and traditional fish workers unions in India.

On April 9, four PMSA commandos had drowned while two others were saved by Indian fishermen after a boat of the Pakistani agency capsized near the IMBL while allegedly trying to capture around 40 fishermen on seven boats in Indian waters.

The PMSA had later released the captured fishermen.