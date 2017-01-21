Pakistan Army releases Indian soldier

The Pakistan Army on Saturday handed over Chandu Babulal Chauhan, an Indian soldier who had inadvertently crossed over the Line of Control in Kashmir in October 2016.

"As a gesture of goodwill and in continuation of our efforts to maintain peace and tranquility along LOC, Sepoy Chandu Babulal Chavan has been convinced to return to his own country and will be handed over to Indian authorities at Wagha Border on humanitarian grounds," Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

After being held captive for three months, the Indian soldier will return to his homeland via Wagah border in Punjab.

Chavan, a 22-year-old soldier from 37 Rashtriya Rifles crossed the de facto border on September 29, 2016, hours after India carried out surgical strikes on terror camps in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK).

According to the sources, the Indian jawan deserted his post due to his grievances of maltreatment against his commanders.

"He wilfully crossed the border on September 29 and surrendered himself to Pakistan army," read an ISPR statement.

On January 12, Union minister of state for defence Subhash Bhamre said that Pakistan had given assurance that Chavan would be released after inquiry.