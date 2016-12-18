‘Pak must act against Hafiz Saeed for its own credibility’

Pakistan will have to take strong action against Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JUD) chief Hafiz Saeed and ensure that terror outfits operating in the country are dismantled to protect its own credibility, the Congress said on Thursday.

"Dossiers have been given to Pakistan. If they were sincere, they would have taken action against Hafiz Saeed. Pakistan must realise that it is for its own credibility that action is taken," senior Congress leader Anand Sharma told media outside the Parliament House.

Noting that all terror outfits and terror syndicates operating from Pakistan must be dismantled, the former Minister of State for External Affairs, said it was important for "the restoration of some trust and understanding and to create peace in the region, action is taken against Saeed.”

India had earlier said Pakistan needed to do more to curb terrorism and sought a "credible crack down" on Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed, who now has been detained at his Lahore house under an anti-terrorism act by Pakistan.

Pakistan on Wednesday snubbed India's demand for a "credible crackdown" against militant groups following the detention of Hafiz Saeed, saying it does not need New Delhi's endorsement for its actions.

